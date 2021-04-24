Israeli jets strike targets in Gaza following unrest

TEL AVIV/GAZA: Tensions were high along the Israeli-Gaza border on Saturday after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said gunmen fired 36 rockets overnight, prompting retaliatory strikes.

Israel’s Iron Dome defence system intercepted six of the rockets, the IDF reported, while other rockets were said to have fallen short of Israeli territory.

The IDF said it responded by hitting Hamas military sites in Gaza, including underground infrastructure and rocket launchers.

Hamas security officials and witnesses said severe damage was inflicted on the targets, which were spread out across the Gaza Strip.

Earlier the IDF said Israeli families had taken cover in bomb shelters as rockets were fired towards southern Israel.

There were no reports of casualties on either side.

Israel reinforced a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007, justifying the measure with security concerns.

Around 2 million people live in the Gaza Strip in dire conditions.

The latest exchange of fire followed unrest in Jerusalem on Thursday, which went on into the early hours of Friday, during which some 20 Israelis and Palestinians were injured. Dozens of other people were briefly detained.

The violence began after an event held by right-wing Israelis.

Israelis and Palestinians have repeatedly come to blows in Jerusalem in recent days, with the situation in the Old City being especially tense during the fasting month of Ramadhan.

Fridays and daily prayer times are particularly rife for violent clashes, especially at the gates of the Old City and the entrances to the Temple Mount, or the Noble Sanctuary. — dpa