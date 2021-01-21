Region World 

Israel, UAE agree renewable energy deal

Oman Observer

Israeli and Emirati companies have signed an inaugural agreement on renewable energy, officials said on Wednesday, as the Jewish state forges ahead with plans to become a global leader in the sector.
The deal is one of a raft of commercial ties to be formed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates since the two nations established ties in September, in a normalisation drive dubbed the Abraham accords.
The principal corporate signatories of the energy agreement are Abu Dhabi-based Masdar and EDF Renewables Israel, a subsidiary of French utility giant EDF. — AFP

