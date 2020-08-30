Israel renews strikes on Gaza

TEL AVIV: The Israeli army on Sunday morning said it again retaliated against explosive balloons launched from Gaza by firing at Hamas facilities in the area. “Explosive balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel throughout the day, igniting fires on land across southern Israel. In response, our tanks just struck Hamas posts in Gaza,” the Israeli Defense Force said on Twitter. After a coronavirus-related lull, Palestinian fighters have stepped up cross-border attacks from Gaza this month setting ablaze agricultural fields in southern Israel with incendiary balloons. Israel suspended fuel shipments and closed its border crossings with the Gaza Strip in response to the attacks, resulting in the only power plant in the Gaza Strip being shut down for lack of fuel. An Egyptian delegation has been shuttling between the two sides to try to broker a renewal of an informal truce under which Israel committed to ease its 13-year-old blockade of Gaza in return for calm. — Agencies

