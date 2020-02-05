Israel hits Hamas targets after projectiles, explosive balloons

JERUSALEM: Israeli aircraft struck Hamas positions in Gaza early on Wednesday, the military said, after Palestinians in the enclave launched projectiles and explosive balloons at the Jewish state.

In a further punitive move, Israel later restricted Gaza fishing activity, a frequently used sanction against the coastal Palestinian territory.

The “fighter jets targeted Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip” including “a weapons manufacturing site”, the army said in a statement.

Prior to the Israeli strike, gunmen in Gaza launched three projectiles and a number of “explosive balloons” at southern Israel, the army said, with neither medics nor police reporting casualties or damage.

COGAT, a unit of Israel’s defence ministry, said in a statement on Wednesday that in response it was reducing the permitted Gaza fishing zone from 4pm until further notice.

“Following security consultations, it has been decided today to restrict the fishing zone of the Gaza Strip from 15 nautical miles to ten nautical miles,” the English-language statement said.

“The decision was made following the continuity of rocket fire and the launching of explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip to the territory of the State of Israel.” Israel imposed the same restriction in December, also due to rocket fire. It was lifted a few days later. — AFP

