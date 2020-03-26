Isolation is a must for all arriving from abroad: Health Ministry

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Thursday reaffirmed that ‘health isolation’ (home quarantine) is the duty of all citizens and residents who arrive from abroad, irrespective of whether they are students or belong to other segments of society.

The Ministry explained that institutional isolation will be provided for those who do not have suitable conditions for home quarantine (room with own toilet) and advised those who possess such facilities to perform self-quarantine in their residences.

The Ministry urged all those submitted to institutional isolation to stick to the instructions regulating this type of isolation so that they would not expose themselves or others to infection risks.

The Ministry calls upon all people to comply with instructions on social distancing when receiving returning passengers: Not to shake hands, hug or engage in contact with them. –ONA