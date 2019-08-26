ISM junior vice-principal wins CBSE award

Priya Murali, junior vice-principal at the Indian School Muscat (ISM), has won the CBSE Award for Teachers in 2018, the only teacher from the Gulf region to have been selected for this award.

“We are honoured to have one of our senior staff members being honoured with such an award and we are all proud for her,” Dr Rajeev Kumar Chauhan, Principal, ISM told the Observer.

The CBSE confers ‘CBSE Award for Teachers’ to teachers/ principals across the CBSE centres to recognise the contribution in the field of education every year.

For the academic year 2018/19, the board awarded 35 teachers and principals who will be honoured for their accomplishments in education.

“My work is passion-driven and I strongly believe that we should demonstrate excellence in whatever small work we do,” Priya told the Observer.

She has MS in curriculum instruction and design from Walden University. She had worked with Arya Vidya Mandir in Bandra, Mumbai, before joining Indian School Muscat.