ISG excels at Tournament of Champions in US

The students of Indian School Al Ghubra have performed exceedingly well at the World Scholar’s Cup Tournament of Champions 2019 held at Yale University, New Haven (US) from November 7 to 13, winning 56 medals including 27 silver and 29 gold.

The theme chosen for this year was ‘A World on Margins.’ Eighteen students from the Indian School Al Ghubra, namely Nithin Krishnan M, Uday Pisharody, Aditi Guru, Alisha Amjad, Janav S Gowda, Pranav S Nair, Niharika Lathish, Anoushka Anish, Azza Luqman, Meethi Sharma, Aashka Pankil Shah, Leah Varghese, Aimie Isaac, Simran Khanna, Britiparni Biswas, Zainab Hussain, Diya Nibukumar Nair and Janki Ram from grades 8 and 9 were divided into five junior teams and one senior team.

One of the prominent achievements was when the team comprising Nithin Krishnan, Uday Pisharody and Aditi Guru won the fourth position in Team Debate. They were awarded with gold medals and a trophy.

Zainab Hussain and Alisha Amjad were declared the top scholars from the school in the Senior and Junior categories respectively.

The scholars competed with over 6,000 participants from 58 countries in various categories namely the Scholar’s Challenge, Collaborative Writing, Team Debate and Scholar’s Bowl.

