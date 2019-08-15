ISG celebrates Independence Day

MUSCAT: Indian School Al Ghubra celebrated the 73rd Independence Day of India on Thursday. Dr Renchi Mathew, Member, School Management Committee was the chief guest for the event. Sunil K A, Convener, SMC was also present. The programme commenced with the school band playing the National Anthem of India.

It was followed by two evergreen patriotic songs ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’ and ‘Saare Jahaan Se Achchaa’. The soulful rendition of the song titled ‘Bharat Apna Pyaara Hai’ by the school choir evoked a sense of patriotism. The dance performance by the students titled ‘Jagga Jetiya’ was a tribute to our soldiers who continue to protect our Motherland. The event concluded with a prayer for the well-being of the nation by Papri Ghosh, Principal.