ISFU achieves 76.1% success in implementing various projects

The achievement rate of the sectors of the National Program for Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh) reached 76.1 percent; which increased compared to the achievement of 2018 by 7.5 percent, said Dr. Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, chairman of Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU) in the annual report for 2020.

After exerting tireless efforts of following up and solving issues, this continuous hard work contributed to delivering many projects and initiatives. For example, the Manufacturing sector witnessed the inauguration of ‘Mazoon Dairy; projects that we all are proud of, as its products are already available in the market. Without such efforts exerted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with ISFU to resolve the issues this project had faced; especially

those related to electricity services, we could not have achieved it.”

During 2020, there are plans to operate projects like Liwa Plastics Industries Complex, Salalah Methanol Company’s Ammonia Plant, Salalah LPG Project, and food security projects (poultry and

meat).

The case is the same for other sectors. The Energy sector, which was included in the Unit’s KPI dashboard in 2018, heads steadily toward achieving its targets. It achieved a lot as a result of joint efforts between ISFU, Ministry of Oil and Gas, Authority for Electricity Regulation, and other entities. A number of initiatives have been fully delivered in 2019 such as Dhofar Wind. Also, the initiatives of the Logistics sector witnessed good improvement; especially the ones related to customs

clearance, as well as the inauguration of Suwaiq Port and others.

In addition, projects/initiatives of the Fisheries Sector witnessed good achievement;

including the Small Pelagic Fishing project implemented by Al Wusta Industrial

Fisheries.

The Public Authority for Mining, and other entities, the Mining sector was able to finalise all required procedures for (15) mining blocks, making them ready to be floated for investment. Also, the joining of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector represented a new addition to the

performance indicators system that is making good progress.

ICT is a key sector that can contribute to enhancing the national economy, and it receives the direct

the attention of the Minister of Technology and Communications.

“It is very important that these sectors are aligned with the Employment sector and its initiatives; either those listed in the KPI dashboard of the Ministry of Manpower or those followed up directly by the Unit in cooperation with other entities. There were extensive efforts exerted to launch the National Centre for Employment (NCE), while the Job Security Fund encountered many challenges

and was financially supported by His Majesty the Sultan with RO10 million. It is on its way toward official activation,” the report said.