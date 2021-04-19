ISC’s ‘Mr Sports’ Usman bids adieu to Oman

MUSCAT: Any sports activities organised at the Indian Social Club Oman (ISC) meant one name — Imtiaz Usman.

Imtiazbhai, as he is popularly known as, has been involved with the ISC for more than four decades as a board member and an office-bearer.

After spending 42 years in Oman, Imtiaz bids adieu to his second home and returns to his native place, Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Acknowledging his yeoman services to ISC sports and the club, Dr Sathish Nambiar, Chairman of the Indian Social Club, Oman, and the board recently felicitated him with the ISC Indian of the Year 2021.

It was a deserving honour for the man, who has served ISC since 1980 and retired from the Embassy of Germany in Oman.

Lauding Usman’s services to the ISC, Dr Nambiar said, “A huge vacuum will be left behind by him. He has left big shoes to be filled and it will be a challenge for anyone who takes over his responsibilities at the club.

“He is been one of the pillars of the club for the last four decades, managing successfully the sports activities at the club amid all challenges.”

Dr Nambiar added, “Imtiazbhai’s passion was unparallelled. The way he conducted coaching programmes in various sports annually, organised open tournaments and in-house tournaments was a major contributing factor in developing the skills and abilities of children in various disciplines of sports.”

Usman arrived in Oman in 1978 and after spending his first two years in Salalah, he moved to Muscat and became an active member of the erstwhile Indian Cultural Association, which later on became the Indian Social Club.

He joined the ISC board in 1985 and took over as the general secretary. A year later, he sought to take over the sports activities, which remains a everlasting love for him.

Usman worked with passion and has been largely credited were integrating the ISC members with the local Omanis sportsmen.

Usman was credited to promoting tennis, table tennis, badminton and karate among not just ISC kids but also among Omani children, earning the nickname ‘Mr ISC Sports’.

Usman’s success in organising the ISC Open table tennis and junior tennis tournaments could be gauged by the fact that the events evoked large participation from multiple nationalities and over the years the events have gained massive popularity.

Usman also donned the role of a sports scribe, at times reporting for tennis events including Davis Cup matches involving Oman.

Usman was also known to have played a vital role in organising coaching clinics that have helped young children to hone their skills and excel at national events.

In recognition of years of selfless service, ISC honoured Usman with the coveted Indian of the Year award 2021 at a farewell ceremony recently.