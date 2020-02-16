ISC women crowned league champions

MUSCAT: Payal Kanojia picked up three wickets for only four runs while Suhani Dadwal struck a match-winning 30 not out to lead Indian Social Club (ISC) women to heart-warming Women’s League title triumph at Oman Cricket’s grassy ground 1 in Amerat.

Pakistan Women failed to post a fighting total on the board, getting dismissed for only 63 in the 12th over of their innings. Hira Javed top-scored with a brisk 21 off 15. Payal, the star ISC Women bowler, was once again at her best, claiming the last three wickets to fall off only ten balls she had bowled. She had a lot to thank Mamta Thakur for causing the middle order damage which proved irreparable. Mamta’s 3 for 16 was the reason Pakistan Women slumped from 37 for 2 in the 6th over to a hopeless total of 63.

Though Sani-e-Zehra bowled opener Priyanca Mendonca off her first ball, Suhani and Geetha made sure there were no further hiccups, taking ISC to 9-wicket victory that guaranteed them Women’s League title as well.

ISC President Dr Sathish Nambiar was present on the ground to encourage the team coached by Sanjit Kanojia and appreciated the players for the wonderful cricket they had played throughout the season.

Brief scores: Pakistan Women 63 all out in 11.4 overs (Hira Javed 21 – 3×4. Payal Kanojia 3-04, Mamta Thakur 3-16) lost to ISC Women 64 for 1 in 11.2 overs (Suhani Dadwal 30 not out – 4×4, Geetha Jagdish 12 not out – 1×4) by 9 wickets.

Sarco score massive win over OCT Muscat

Involved in an entertaining 192-run partnership for the third wicket, Sathisha Achary slammed 137 off 113 and Aadil Mohammed struck 127 off 85, lifting Sarco to surreal heights of 418, one of the highest totals to have been scored in Oman, in a massive 364-run victory against a hapless OCT Muscat in an A Division mismatch on Oman Cricket’s grassy ground 2 in Amerat on Friday.

OCT Muscat paid heavily for their decision to bowl first as Sarco made merry dancing its way to a huge total including 10 towering sixes from Achary and four from Aadil. Ajay Menon joined the fun with his own share of 78 off 43 including three big sixes. Mohamed Aslam was expensive but picked up 4 for 73.

Buried under the burden of a mountain-like 418, OCT Muscat caved in without any resistance, getting dismissed for a paltry 54 in 19.3 overs. Majid Hussein top-scored with 34 off 48. Sandip Parel was the pick of Sarco bowlers, claiming 4 wickets for only 2 runs in his 4.3-over spell of which 2 were maiden.

Brief scores (A Division): Sarco LLC 418 for 9 in 50 overs (Sathisha Achary 137 – 9×4, 10×6, Aadil Mohammed 127 – 15×4, 4×6, Ajay Menon 78 – 9×4, 3×6, Mohamed Aslam 4-73, Munthir al Balushi 2-51) beat OCT Muscat 54 all out in 19.3 overs (Majid Hussein 34 – 6×4, Sandip Parel 4-2, Rakesh Patel 2-16) by 364 runs.

OCT Ruwi rout OCT Seeb

In a battle of B Division wooden spoonists, OCT Ruwi thrashed OCT Seeb by 101 runs in their game at Muscat Municipality ground 4 on Friday.

OCT Ruwi posted 212 all out on the board in 29.3 overs thanks to major contributions from Shuaib Ismail (58) and Zubair Akbar (43). Samir Othman was OCT Seeb’s most successful bowler, bagging 6 for 42 while Abbas al Balushi took 3 for 36.

OCT Seeb completed their outing with a poor batting display, being bundled out for 111 in the 21st over. Only Abbas batted with some confidence in his score of 21. Shuaib, Asghar Mohammed and Ali Akbar claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores (B Division): OCT Ruwi 212 all out in 29.3 overs (Shuaib Ismail 58 – 9×4, Zubair Akbar 43 – 3×4, Samir Othman 6-42, Abbas al Balushi 3-36) beat OCT Seeb 111 all out in 20.5 overs (Abbas al Balushi 21 – 2×4, 1×6, Shuaib Ismail 2-24, Asghar Mohamed 2-9, Ali Akbar 2-9) by 101 runs

Brief scores (E Division): Maniz Azad International 197 all out in 20 overs (Irtaza Ahmed 48 – 5×4, Mohsin Raza 41 – 7×4, Qamar Naveed 3-36, Shareef al Balushi 2-39) beat OCT Mabellah 105 all out in 15.5 overs (Mohamad Bilal 30 – 4×4, Shareef al Balushi 26 – 3×4, Mohsin Raza 3-19, Deepak Sing 3-27, Muhammad Yasir 2-21) by 92 runs.