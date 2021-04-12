ISC Salalah elects new office-bearers

Muscat: Indian Social Club, Salalah elected new office-bearers for a two-year term (2021- 2022) after annual general body meeting (AGM) and voting by the bona fide

members of the Club.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the election was held online. The online mode of election was adopted to ensure the safety of the participants and Supreme Committee guidelines.

As per the Ministry of Social Development and ISC Muscat guidelines the bi-annual election took place virtually at Indian Social Club Salalah.

Twenty-eight candidates filled the nomination, but four of them withdrew from the race.

Out of 395 eligible voters, 381 (96.20%) members cast their votes which were very high compared to previous elections.

Twelve top winning members unanimously selected Rakesh Kumar Jha as the club’s president. Sunny Jacob was nominated vice president, Dr. Sandeep Ojha,

General Secretary, and Gopakumar PG as treasurer.