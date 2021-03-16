ISC Salalah election on March 26

Indian Social Club, Salalah will hold an annual general body meeting (AGM) on March 26, which will be followed by an election to the management committee of the Club. Due to the Covid-19 situation, the election will be held online.

“The Club has called upon all the bona fide members to attend the meeting and participate in the election. The election is happening under the unprecedented situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To ensure the safety of the participants and Supreme Committee guidelines, the Club has decided to conduct the election online,” said Hridhya Menon, acting president of ISC Salalah.