MUSCAT: Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, received at her office on Sunday Professor Sir Peter Gluckman, President of the International Science Council (ISC), and his delegation. During the meeting, the essential preparations for the Sultanate’s hosting of the ISC General Assembly, to be held on October 9-14, 2021, were discussed. The ISC president highlighted the importance of the forum and the topics it targets in this session. — ONA

