IS steps up Sinai fight with bombs in civilian homes

CAIRO: Residents of Egypt’s restive North Sinai region ran for their lives when an IS group affiliate occupied their villages. Now, they are returning to find their homes booby-trapped.

“I lost my sister-in-law and her nine-month-old baby when an explosive device planted in their home went off,” said a young resident of Aqtiya village, who asked not to be named for fear of repercussions.

Around 15 people have been killed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) since mid-October in villages around Bir al Abd, in the northwest of the troubled province, say Egyptian security sources.

The IED attacks that have multiplied in the vast, remote and sparsely populated region which authorities have declared off-limits to journalists recall those the IS launched to sow terror in Iraq and Syria.

The recent deaths have badly shaken the 1,000 or so residents who returned in October after seeking refuge elsewhere in Egypt for three months as the army continued its grinding battle to crush IS.

Another resident said over phone that locals found IS had taken over their homes, used them as hideouts and then booby-trapped them. “They even stole our livestock,” he added.

Egyptian security forces have been battling a long-running insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula, spearheaded by a local IS affiliate.

The fighting intensified after the military’s 2013 ouster of president Mohamed Morsi. In February 2018, security forces launched a nationwide operation against militants, focused on the sparsely populated North Sinai.

The Egyptian army said on Tuesday that since September it had killed 40 suspected militants in air and ground operations in the Sinai region, and that seven of its own personnel had been either wounded or killed. — AFP

Related