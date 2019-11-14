Front Stories 

Is it snowing in Oman? Temperatures drop in major cities

Oman Observer

Muscat: There are reports of snowfall in the sultanate from places such as Jabel Shams in Al Hamra and Jabal al Sarat in Ibri.

The maximum temperature in Jabel Shams is reported to be 11 degrees celsius.

According to Oman Meteorology, minimum temperatures will be around 3 degrees celsius in Jebal Shams, 16 degrees celsius in Ibra, Rustaq and Nizwa, 18 degrees in Haima, Khasab, Suhar and Ibri.

In Muscat, minimum temperatures will be 19 degrees celsius while in Buraimi it will be 17 degrees celsius

“Relatively low temperatures less than five degrees in the mountain areas led to snowfall in Jebel Shams,” Oman Meteorology said.

