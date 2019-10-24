Irving’s 50 not enough in Nets debut

NEW YORK: Kyrie Irving dazzled in his Brooklyn debut, but his 50 points weren’t enough as the Nets fell 127-126 in overtime to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their NBA season-opener.

“Outstanding”, was the verdict of Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “Great debut for him.”

Irving, whose arrival from the Boston Celtics as a free agent helped stamp the Nets as contenders this season, opened the night with an emotional address to fans in Brooklyn — not far from where he grew up in New Jersey. “I’m eternally grateful to be here, be back home in front of you guys with my teammates,” Irving said, choking up at one point.

But it was the Timberwolves who jumped out to the faster start, leading by as many as 18 in the second quarter.

Then came Irving, who scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. His step-back three put Brooklyn up 115-112 with 1:16 left in regulation, but Karl Anthony Towns — who led Minnesota with 36 points and 14 rebounds — answered with a three-pointer as they went to overtime.

They traded the lead five times in the extra period, two driving baskets from Andrew Wiggins giving the Timberwolves a 127-124 lead.

Irving sank two free throws, but with the ball in his hands for a potential game-winner he lost his balance, recovered and kept the play alive but missed the final shot.

Irving finished without a turnover and broke the previous record of 47 for most points by a player in his first game with an NBA team. “It’s a great starting point,” Irving said. “Obviously, you wanted to come out and get a win in front of our home crowd, but we’ve got another chance on Friday.”

The Celtics’ post-Irving life began with a 93-107 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons, who opted not to play for Australia in the World Cup to focus on his preparations for the season, led the Sixers with 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Five 76ers in double figures included Joel Embiid, who scored 15 points and won 13 rebounds. — AFP

NBA results

Detroit bt Indiana 119-111

Charlotte bt Chicago 126-125

Orlando bt Cleveland 94-85

Minnesota bt Brooklyn 127-126 (OT)

Miami bt Memphis 120-101

Philadelphia bt Boston 107-93

Dallas bt Washington 108-100

San Antonio bt New York 120-111

Utah bt Oklahoma City 100-95

Phoenix bt Sacramento 124-95

Denver bt Portland 108-100