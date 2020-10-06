IRU lauds first TIR shipment between Oman and Saudi Arabia

Trade facilitation: World body describes milestone as a turning point in regional trade, enabling noticeable acceleration of electronic customs procedures.

The International Road Transport Union (IRU) has commended the efforts of Oman — represented by the Directorate General of Customs of Royal Oman Police — in handling the first TIR shipment following the country’s accession to TIR. The landmark operation between Oman and Saudi Arabia, completed with the support of IRU members in Oman, Asyad Group and TIR issuing and guaranteeing association Sinyar, reduced the journey time by 72 per cent.

Announcing the safe arrival of the first TIR shipment to its destination on its website, IRU described this milestone as a turning point in regional trade, enabling noticeable acceleration of electronic customs procedures.

On this occasion, Brigadier Khalifa Ali al Siyabi, Director General of the Royal Oman Police — Directorate of Customs stated that the activation of the TIR System—crucial for facilitating cross-border trade — reinforces Oman’s role as a global foreign trade hub.

“The first TIR shipment from Saudi Arabia to Oman, which safely passed through border crossings, reflects Oman Customs’ readiness for TIR Convention. The shipment was handled in accordance with the International Road Transport (TIR) system that facilitates trade and simplifies cross-border customs procedures. We hope that Oman’s business community will make use of the operationalisation of the Convention for promoting the country’s imports and exports’’, he added.

On his part, Eng Hilal Salem al Kharousi, Senior Trade Facilitation Strategist at Asyad Group, expressed his appreciation for the stakeholders’ sustained efforts to facilitate trade and movements of goods in implementation of Royal Decree No 27/2018, which ratified the Sultanate’s accession to the Customs Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) of November 14, 1975.

“Contributing to harmonisation of Oman’s transport and transit procedures with more than 100 countries around the world, the global customs transit standard is deemed a key pillar of trade facilitation and will steer the national economy towards further growth as it enhances interconnectivity between Oman and the GCC, Indian and African markets’’, he further noted.