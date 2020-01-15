Irrepressible Liverpool march on

London, Jan 15 – Yet another brilliant performance by Liverpool saw them emerge winners by 1-0, playing away against Tottenham Hotspur and in the process setting a record of points achieved. Their incredible haul of 61 points from 21 games is the best start to a season by any team in the history of Europe’s top five leagues. It places them 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand and they have now gone 38 league games without defeat. Their consistency has been phenomenal.

Their coach, Jurgen Klopp revealed “I really tried to respond in an appropriate way but when somebody told me (about the record) I didn’t feel anything. I don’t know exactly what’s wrong with me as it’s really cool and exceptional. It’s special. If it was easy a lot more teams would have done it. I’ve been in football for 50 years or so and if somebody would have told me it will ever happen, I would probably have said it’s not possible.”

Klopp then went on to say: “The only problem is that you don’t get anything for it. If in 50 years we still have this record then that is cool, but we are only interested in the trophies come the summer. The moment when we have enough points that we cannot be caught, let us talk about them, but I couldn’t care less and I’m not interested right now.”

The balance of play was much in Liverpool’s favour with them enjoying around 70 per cent on possession and took the lead eight minutes before half-time with Spurs unable to hold them back any longer. They won a throw which should have been awarded to Spurs, Henderson then won the ball on the edge of the box passing it to Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian found Firmino who twisted past the inexperienced Japhet Tanganga – on his Premier League debut – with a sleight of foot and rifling a firm shot inside the far post.

It was the Brazilian’s fifth goal in his last six games for Liverpool in all competitions. Spurs had chances for an equaliser which they failed to take. Lucas Moura drilled a shot narrowly wide early on and Dele Alli missed early in the second half when he shot over from a diagonal pass while Son Heung-Min drove wide after being fed by Christian Eriksen. But the best chance was missed seven minutes before the end when substitute Giovani Lo Celso stretched to meet a cross from Serge Aurier and his half-volley went wide across the goal.

Spurs coach, Jose Mourinho, missed his star striker Harry Kane who has had a surgery for a hamstring. He believed his team deserved more from the match and felt Liverpool’s Andy Robertson should have been sent off for a challenge on Tanganga. He said: “They could have finished the game with ten players. The VAR, at that time, they were having tea and they didn’t watch Robertson for a red card.”

He added: “We are speaking about probably the best team in the world and we are a team with the difficulties that you know (injuries to key players). In spite of that we deserved more than we got. I have only reasons to be proud of the players.”

