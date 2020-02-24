Ironman Oman 2020 come to grand finish

MUSCAT, FEB 24 – France’s Guillaume Rondy and Elizabeth Duncombe emerged men’s and women’s overall champions as the second edition of Ironman 70.3 Oman 2020 triathlon came to a grand conclusion in Muscat at the weekend.

HH Sayyid Harib bin Thuwaini al Said was the chief guest for the award ceremony after the event was flagged off by HH Sayyid Shihab bin Harib al Said on Friday morning.

Supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Sports Affairs, the iconic triathlon event has established its foot print in the Sultanate.

“This year Ironman 70.3 was special for the overwhelming participation of international athletes. The athletes were offered a unique experience of competing under the background of Oman’s natural beauty,” Mohammed al Obaidani, Race Director and Chief Executive Officer of Triathlon Middle East, told Oman Daily Observer.

The race director said the event was re designed to give the participants a refreshing experience.

“We had staged half of the course in the running and biking events inside Qurum Natural Park and Qurum beach to give the athletes a real refreshing experience,” he said.

As many as 880 athletes from across the world took part in the top triathlon event that included 1.9 km swimming, 90 km biking and 21.2 km run.

Al Obaidani thanked the local volunteers for making the event a grand success.

“It was the effort of 860 local volunteers that made the event a grand success. These volunteers under TRIME — with three years of experience — are well-equipped with the organising capabilities needed for mega events like Ironman,” he added.

Al Obaidani pointed out that HH Sayyid Shihab appreciated the vibrant participation of Omani youth in organising the event.

“It is pleasing to see the organising skills of the local youth in such a mega event like Ironman 70.3,” he said during the concluding ceremony.

OMAN SWEEP RELAY PODIUM

This year also saw an increased Omani participation, the race director said. “Last year we had only six Omanis in the opening edition. This year, it has shot up to 48 and two of them Omani women making their debut,” Al Obaidani said. In the team relay event, Oman Armed Forces teams claimed the first and second positions and the Royal Oman Police finished third to complete an Omani sweep of the podium.