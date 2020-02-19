Ironman Oman 2020 Championship to Kick off on Friday

Muscat: The competitions of the Ironman Championship Oman 2020 will be held on Friday in the Governorate of Muscat, with the participation of 1000 contestants from 65 countries around the world. The competitions will be divided into 3 major races, namely swimming, bicycles and running.

Sayyid Harib bin Thwaini al Said, will sponsor the closing ceremony of the championship at 7:00 pm in Al Qurum Natural Park. Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed Al Mardhof al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs will give the kick-off signal in the Qurum Beach at 7 am on the same day.

The events of the Ironman Championship 70.3 Oman 2020 include three main categories, namely the Ironchild, the Ironwoman and the Ironman. The competitions of the Ironchild and Ironwoman Championships will be launched first Thursday evening at the Al Qurum Natural Park starting at 3 pm.

The championship includes running competition for children inside the Qurum Natural Park in distances from 50 metres to 1 km while the Ironwoman Championship will be dedicated to women over 14 years and for a distance of 4 km. –ONA

