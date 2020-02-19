Ironman 70.3 returns to Oman

Ironman 70.3 is making a reentry to Oman on Friday, February 21, under the auspices of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, at 7 am at the Qurum Natural Park.

Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, global triathlon championship Ironman 70.3, currently in its second edition in Oman, will be different for the number of participants which has already crossed 1,000 contestants representing 65 countries of the world.

The opening ceremony of the event was held on Wednesday at the venue and through the three days, there is a race village along with other events from February 19 to 21. There are various corners of exhibits, such are sports shops, restaurants, retail outlets, and sponsored events to give the event a festival ambiance.

The championship will begin with a one-loop 1.9 km swim course and then move on to one-loop 90 km bike course and conclude with a two-loop 21.1 km run course around Qurum Natural Park.

Ahmed al Obeidani, Head of Marketing, Ironman 70.3, said the arrangements are in place for the championship.

“The preparations for Ironman 70.3 Oman 2020 are complete for the three triathlon courses such as swimming, bicycling and running,” Ahmed said.

As prelude to the championship, there will be an event called Iron child on Thursday, February 20, at the Merry Land side at 3 pm. Participants can receive the shirt and number from 10 am at the venue.

The Iron woman, the second in the series, too will be held on Thursday at the same venue at 5.30 pm.

The final event in the series, the Ironman Championship 70.3 will be held on Friday at 7 am.

The closing ceremony will be held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Harib bin Thuwaini al Said, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers for Conferences, at 6 pm at the Qurum Natural Park.

