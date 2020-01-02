World 

Irish university appoints Hillary as chancellor

LONDON: Northern Ireland’s leading university on Thursday appointed former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton as its new chancellor, hailing her as an “internationally recognised leader and an inspirational role model”.
Queen’s University Belfast said Clinton, who received an honourary doctorate from the university in 2018, will become its first female chancellor.
“Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community,” Stephen Prenter, chair of the university’s senate, said in a statement on her five-year appointment. — dpa

