Iraqis mark anniversary of top Iranian general’s death

BAGHDAD: Thousands of Iraqis on Sunday commemorated the first anniversary of the assassinations of a top Iranian general and a leader of a powerful Iraqi militia by a US airstrike.

Last year’s US strike near Baghdad airport killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al Shaabi militia, along with several other militiamen.

Streets leading to central Baghdad’s Tahrir Square were packed with thousands of protesters who converged on the site since the early morning.

The protesters raised pictures of Soleimani and Al Mohandes, and flags of Iraq, the Hashd al Shaabi and other Iraqi factions.

They also carried banners with slogans demanding the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and chanted for retaliation against those who carried out the assassination.

Addressing the protesters, the head of Hashd al Shaabi, Faleh al Fayyad, vowed retaliation against those who carried out the crime and called for US troops to leave Iraq.

Soleimani, 62, was considered one of Iran’s most influential military leaders, wielding influence in Iraq, Syria and other parts of the Middle East where Iran has a foothold.

The assassination of Soleimani and Al Mohandes had stoked fears of a new war in the Middle East between the US and Iran. — AFP

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reinstated US sanctions, in what his administration calls a “maximum pressure campaign.”

Security measures have been tightened, and security forces were deployed in great number to provide security.

The Interior Ministry had said on Saturday that a plan had been drawn up to secure the protests.

Security measures were also stepped up in the vicinity of Baghdad’s Green Zone, home to foreign embassies and government offices. The heavily fortified zone has been repeatedly targeted by missile attacks. — AFP