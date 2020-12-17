Iraqi refugee family is home at last

DUIVEN, Netherlands: He sought safety. She wanted freedom. They were dreams they could have died for.

From a first date that ended in bloody carnage in Baghdad, to finally receiving the keys to a new home in The Netherlands, theirs is an epic tale of courage, survival and love.

In 2015, with four-month-old Adam strapped to his father’s chest in a baby carrier, Iraqi couple Ahmad and Alia, now 32 and 31, joined the million migrants who crossed the Mediterranean to Europe’s shores.

They faced death at sea, indignity on the road and a torturously long wait for asylum — all for a chance at life in “peace and safety” for their child.

One family among so many, an AFP team met them on a sunny day in September 2015 in Gevgelija, a quiet town on the border between what is now called North Macedonia and Greece.

Hundreds of mainly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, men, women, children, elderly people, mothers with newborns and war-wounded amputees, all squeezed into a train headed for Serbia and the European Union.

Over five years, three AFP journalists in text, photo and video have followed Ahmad and Alia’s every step towards their new life, travelling with them that September by train, bus, smugglers’ cars and on foot across borders at night.

Later that year, they caught up with them in a migrant shelter in The Netherlands, where the couple already had family, as they filed their first asylum claim.

Now, as the family settles into life in the eastern town of Duiven, they all meet up again.

Out of concern for the safety of relatives still in Iraq, Ahmad and Alia have asked to be identified by their first names only. Here is their story.

DREAM COME TRUE

In August 2019, the phone rings.

Alia answers and receives the earth-shattering news that she has been granted refugee status.

On the other end of the phone, the lawyer who helped her make her claim explains she has won the right of residence and that her husband and son will automatically follow.

Ahmad, who has dark brown hair, and hazel-eyed Alia, celebrated the news that will forever change their lives.

“I shouted, wept and laughed all at once,” says Alia. “It was even happier than our wedding day.”

It was “the moment we had been dreaming of, right from when we had set out from Iraq,” Ahmad says.

Within weeks, the family has residence cards and travel documents. They are no longer undocumented migrants. They have the right to a home, to work and travel.

“At last we could have everything we wanted: a normal life like any other family in The Netherlands,” Ahmad says.

‘I SAW DEATH’

The decision to flee Iraq came after Ahmad, then an upscale fashion store owner, took Alia, daughter of a university chemistry professor, to Mr Chicken, a Baghdad restaurant.

It was their first date since becoming engaged in February 2014. As they ate, a bomb blast tore the place apart. The shards of glass that they say killed other diners have left still visible scars on Alia’s face.

“I saw death that day. Had we been sitting at a different table we might not have survived,” Ahmad says. — AFP

Related