Iraq warns it may ‘lose control’ after record coronavirus cases

BAGHDAD: Iraq has warned its citizens not play down the seriousness of the coronavirus as nearly 5,000 daily new infections are reported.

Iraq recorded its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday since the start of the pandemic, prompting authorities to warn hospitals may “lose control” in the coming days.

According to the Iraqi health ministry, 5,036 new coronavirus infections were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases across the country to over 256,000, of which 191,500 had recovered, but 7,359 had died.

The health ministry attributed the spike to recent “large gatherings” that took place without recommended safety measures, including mask-wearing or social distancing.

That included the marking on August 30 of Ashura. On that day, tens of thousands converged on the holy city of Karbala in southern Iraq.

Karbala’s authorities introduced new measures to stem the spread of the virus, including restricting access to areas of worship and widespread spraying of disinfectants.

But the health ministry warned the measures weren’t enough.

“The number of cases is expected to escalate further in the coming days, which we fear will lead our health institutions to lose control as they try to deal with these large numbers,” its statement said.

“This will lead to an increase in the number of deaths, after we made headway in reducing them over the past few weeks,” it added.

Iraq’s hospitals have already been worn down by decades of conflict and poor investment, with shortages in medicines, hospital beds and even protective equipment for doctors.

The World Health Organization had warned that COVID-19 cases in Iraq were rising at an “alarming rate” and said Iraq should take action to end the community outbreak “at all costs”.

— AFP

