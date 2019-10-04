Iraq protesters, police clash despite pleas from premier

BAGHDAD: Protesters clashed with anti-riot police on Friday in Iraq despite the premier’s pleas for patience and an Internet blackout on the fourth day of mass rallies that have left 34 dead.

Many were awaiting a signal in the midday sermon of Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Iraq’s highest authority, that would influence the revolt in the predominant areas.

Before dawn, Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi appeared in his first televised address since the protests kicked off on Tuesday, asking for more time to implement a reform agenda in a country plagued by corruption and unemployment after decades of conflict.

As the pre-recorded address played on state television, heavy gunfire rang out across Baghdad and two more protesters and one police officer were killed in the south.

By sunrise, security forces were out in force across the capital in a bid to tighten a curfew announced the previous day, blocking off access to the emblematic gathering place of Tahrir (Liberation) Square.

But dozens of protesters amassed in a main thoroughfare nearby, descending from trucks and buses wearing masks and carrying Iraqi flags.

“We heard Abdel Mahdi’s speech yesterday. These are promises we’ve been hearing for more than 15 years,” a 32-year-old protester, who identified himself as Sayyed, said.

“They change nothing and they won’t get us off the streets. Either we die or we change the regime,” he said.

Demonstrations over corruption, unemployment and lacking services first broke out in Baghdad and have since spread while the northern and western provinces have remained relatively quiet.

They are unprecedented because of their apparent spontaneity and independence in a country where rallies are typically called by politicians or religious figures.

Instead of matching posters or party insignia, protesters have brandished Iraqi flags and banners with uncoordinated slogans and hashtags.

Riot police have unleashed water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire to clear the streets of protesters, who amassed despite curfews and an Internet blackout across three-quarters of Iraq since Wednesday.

The clashes have left a total of 34 people, including four policemen, dead. — AFP

