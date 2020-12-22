Region World 

Iraq orders vaccines, imposes travel ban

Oman Observer

Iraq’s government ordered new coronavirus restrictions including border closures on Tuesday, even as it signs a preliminary deal to receive 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Following its weekly meeting, the cabinet said it was taking new measures “following the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus” that has spread rapidly in the UK and also been detected in other countries. It announced land borders will close and travel to the UK, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran and Japan will be stopped immediately.
Non-Iraqi citizens currently in those countries will not be allowed to travel to Iraq. — AFP

You May Also Like

Putin calls on Europe to rebuild Syria

Oman Observer Comments Off on Putin calls on Europe to rebuild Syria

Trash mountain and toxic canal highlight Serbia’s EU waste challenge

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trash mountain and toxic canal highlight Serbia’s EU waste challenge

West Africa polls find water top priority

Oman Observer Comments Off on West Africa polls find water top priority