Iraq-Iran border crossing shut as protests escalate

BAGHDAD/TEHRAN: A border crossing between Iraq and Iran has been closed at the demand of Iraqi authorities who are facing a wave of deadly protests, Iranian state television reported on Thursday.

The border post at Khosravi, around 570 kilometres east of Tehran, was shut during the night and was still closed as of Thursday afternoon.

It comes as Iranians head to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala for an annual pilgrimage. According to Iran’s Fars news agency, pilgrims could cross the border unhindered at two other posts further south.

The official IRNA news agency, however, reported that one of them was also closed for several hours on the Iraqi side during the night before reopening.

Around 1.8 million Iranians made the pilgrimage last year, according to official figures.

19 KILLED IN PROTESTS

The death toll from three days of mass protests in Iraq against corruption and unemployment rose to 19 on Thursday, as demonstrations spread to virtually all of the south.

Braving live fire, tear gas and local curfews, Iraqis flooded the streets for a third day in the biggest challenge yet to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

The embattled premier ordered a ban on all movement across the capital starting at 5 am, but dozens of protesters defied the order and gathered in Baghdad’s emblematic Tahrir (Liberation) Square.

“We slept here so the police don’t take the place,” one demonstrator said before riot police fired into the air in a bid to disperse them.

The protests began in Baghdad on Tuesday but have since spread to cities across the mainly south.

On Thursday, medics and security sources told reporters that four protesters were shot dead in the southern city of Amarah, another in the province of Dhi Qar and a sixth in Nasiriyah. The deaths bring the overall toll from three days of demonstrations to 19, including one police officer.

Nearly 800 protesters and security personnel have been wounded.

Before dawn twin explosions hit the Green Zone, where some ministries and embassies are located and which was struck by two rockets last week, a security source in the area said.

The apparent attack came hours after security forces sealed off the compound “until further notice” just a few months after reopening it to the public, fearing angry protesters would overrun it.

IRAQ ‘LARGELY OFFLINE’

In the city of Kut, two protesters were killed overnight after they tried to storm a local government office, medics and security sources said.

Another two demonstrators died further south in Nasiriyah, scene of the deadliest violence so far.

Riot police have used water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds in an attempt to force protesters away from main squares or government buildings.

The worst violence has taken place at night and Iraqis have braced themselves for larger gatherings once darkness falls on Thursday.

The previous evening in Baghdad, marches from different neighbourhoods attempted to converge on Tahrir Square.

But with internet access virtually shut off, demonstrators have struggled to communicate with each other or post footage of the latest clashes.

Approximately 75 percent of Iraq is “offline” after major network operators “intentionally restricted” access, according to cybersecurity monitor NetBlocks.

‘DE-ESCALATION NEEDED’

On Wednesday night, the top United Nations official in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met with some protesters in Baghdad to call for “direct dialogue” between them and government officials. — AFP