Iraq at risk of power shortages

BAGHDAD: Iran’s state gas company said on Monday it had slashed supplies to neighbouring Iraq over arrears of more than $6 billion, after the Iraqi electricity ministry said the cuts placed Baghdad and other cities at risk of serious power shortages.

“The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity owes more than $5 billion in gas bills to the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), of which $3 billion remains blocked and inaccessible in…TBI (Trade Bank of Iraq), and more than $2 billion is overdue debt,” NIGC said. “In addition, the Iraqi side owes more than $1 billion to the National Iranian Gas Company for contractual offenses under the agreement,” said the NIGC statement. — Reuters

