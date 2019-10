Bozorgmehr Sharafedin –

The plan to build a petrochemical plant near the Iranian city of Firouzabad had everything usually needed to get a project off the ground: Approval from the nation’s top authority, funding from the Revolutionary Guards and plentiful gas feedstock.

But a decade on, work at the site is only 10 per cent complete because of a row over an increasingly scarce resource in Iran that is vital to keep the facility cool: Water.

“In early project studies, there were some mistakes about the amount of water the plant would need,” said Hamidreza Soleymannejad, one of the plant’s project managers. “They found the plant needs a lot of water, but the region could not provide that.” The fate of the Firouzabad plant is not unique in Iran, even though the nation has huge oil and gas reserves and is eager to expand output of downstream products.

At least a dozen petrochemical, fertiliser and refinery projects, with combined capacity to produce more than 5 million tonnes a year of products, have hit the buffers or been delayed due to water supply problems, according to a Reuters assessment.

The list was compiled based on reports in state media, direct comments from project managers involved in several of the delayed plants, traders, and details published by some of the companies or major shareholders in the developments.

Fasa Petrochemical Company and Darab Petrochemical Company, which each own 30 per cent in Firouzabad Petrochemical Company, did not respond to requests for comment.

“Many of these projects were proposed by lawmakers who were trying to create jobs in their constituencies. Unfortunately the technical studies have been widely ignored,” said Reza Banimahd, a businessman in Tehran who has worked on refinery projects.

The water shortage is one of many challenges facing Tehran as it seeks to skirt US sanctions by ramping up production of products.

Oil refineries and other processing plants need water mainly for cooling. Producing a single gallon of gasoline requires 0.61-0.71 of a gallon of water. But diverting limited supplies away from farming towards industry carries political risks.

Drought and depleting water supplies have sparked unrest. Farmers in Iran’s central region protested in several cities in 2018 over water mismanagement, as rainfall dropped 25 per cent below the average.

The plant in Firouzabad, an inland area in the parched south of the country, aimed to produce 1 million tonnes of ethylene a year. Based on figures for a similar capacity plant, that output would use more than 2 million tonnes of water a year. — Reuters

