Iranian minister visits schools

Muscat: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, received Dr Gholamreza Karimi, Deputy Minister of Education of Iran and his accompanying delegation, at the ministry on Monday.
During the meeting, cooperation and strengthening educational and scientific relations were discussed, to serve the common interests.
The most important pioneering experiences and educational
projects in both countries were also reviewed.
The minister and and his accompanying delegation visited the Iranian school in Muscat and a number of private schools to learn about the private education in the Sultanate.

