Iranian fishermen rescued off Al Ashkharah harbour

AL ASHKHARAH: The Maritime Security Center (MSC) in coordination with the Coast Guard Police Operations Center at the Royal Oman Police, rescued seven crew members of an Iranian fishing boat which suffered technical difficulties 5 nautical miles offshore the fishing port of Al Ashkharah.

Immediately after the Maritime Security Center received a report that a boat had broken down, Coast Guard police boats in the area went to the site and assisted the fishermen on board.

The fishing boat will be dealt with in cooperation with the concerned authorities.

