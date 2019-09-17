Iranian delegation visits OEPPA

Muscat: An Iranian delegation headed by Editor-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic Newspaper, an official Iranian newspaper, was received yesterday by Saif bin Saud al Mahrouqi, Editor in Chief of Oman Arabic Daily, and Abdullah bin Salim Al Shueili, Editor in Chief of Oman Daily Observer.

The delegation comprising a number of Iranian media personnel was accompanied by the Iranian ambassador to the Sultanate.

The members, who visited the headquarters of Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA), was briefed on its various sections, including the local, business, cultural and international news departments.

The two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in press field and discussed the online press dissemination and its impact on print press. The team was introduced to the work mechanisms at the both Arabic and English newspapers.