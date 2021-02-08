Iran welcomes UN peace efforts in Yemen conflict

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday welcomed efforts by UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to seek an end to the long-running conflict in Yemen.

“We welcome and support all efforts by the UN that could lead to an effective solution in Yemen,” said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting with Griffiths in Tehran.

The war in Yemen was the wrong option from the start, he said.

Griffiths began a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday amid renewed efforts to end the long-running war in impoverished Yemen between a government and fighters.

The conflict of more than six years in Yemen has pushed the country to the brink of famine and wrecked its health facilities. The United Nations has described Yemen as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

An Iranian peace initiative presented by Griffiths includes an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid for the more than 20 million Yemenis, talks between the warring parties and democratic elections with the participation of all political groups.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said: “We hope that the efforts of your special envoy will mark the beginning of the end of the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen.”

Griffiths’ visit comes days after US President Joe Biden declared an end to US support for a military campaign in Yemen led by Saudi Arabia.

Khatibzadeh welcomed the change of policy on Monday. “If not another political manoeuvre, the American change of course is a step in the right direction,” he said. — dpa

