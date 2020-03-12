Iran virus deaths hit 429, infections pass 10,000

TEHRAN/RIYADH: Iran announced on Thursday that another 75 people had died of the new coronavirus, bringing the overall number of deaths to 429 out of more than 10,000 infections.

It is the highest single-day death toll in the three weeks since the Islamic republic announced its first deaths from the outbreak last month.

“In the past 24 hours, 1,075 people have been infected with COVID-19… bringing the total number of infected people to 10,075 cases,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said at a televised news conference.

“Seventy-five people hospitalised in the past few days have lost their lives and today a total of 429 infected people are no longer with us,” he added.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Iran is one of the deadliest outside China, where the disease originated.

Iran announced its first deaths, in the Shiite holy city of Qom, on February 19.

It is yet to officially impose quarantines but authorities have repeatedly called on people to refrain from travelling.

They have closed schools and universities and resorted to shutting hotels and other tourist accommodation to discourage travel. Ahead of Nowrouz, the Iranian New Year holidays that start this year on March 20, authorities in several provinces have issued orders to close hotels and other tourist accommodation.

But on Thursday, health ministry’s spokesman Jahanpour said: “Rumours of quarantine of cities and closure of petrol stations are false.”

TRAVEL BAN

Saudi Arabia has extended flight bans to the European Union and other countries and Kuwait tried to reassure citizens panicked by its own virtual lockdown, after the number of coronavirus infections shot up in the region.

Saudi Arabia, which had locked down its eastern Qatif region earlier this week, announced 24 new cases overnight, bringing its total to 45. It halted flights to the EU and 12 other countries, extending an earlier ban on 19 countries, including neighbouring Arab states, state media said on Thursday.

Saudi citizens and residents in the affected jurisdictions have 72 hours to return to the kingdom, state news agency SPA said, citing an official source at the Interior Ministry.

Passenger traffic through all land crossings with Jordan was also suspended. Commercial and cargo traffic continued.

Kuwait on Thursday reported eight new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 80, as the country started a two-week public holiday announced by the government as part of measures to contain the spread of infections.

Authorities on Wednesday also announced a ban on all commercial passenger flights to and from the country starting on Friday. Its stock market was shut on Thursday.

Trade Minister Khalid al Roudan, in an audio recording shared by the ministry, reassured citizens concerned about the availability of essential goods.

“There is no need for all this panic because shipping lanes are still open and cargo flights continue. There are sufficient strategic food stockpiles for several months,” he said.

No Gulf Arab state has so far reported a coronavirus death. Many of the recorded infections are linked to travel to Iran, the epicentre of the disease in the Middle East.

Bahrain on Wednesday reported 77 new infections among citizens evacuated by plane from Iran. A second government-chartered repatriation flight is scheduled for Thursday.

Qatar on Wednesday announced 238 new cases among expatriates in a residential compound that had been placed under quarantine after three residents tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s latest flight ban includes Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia. — AFP/Reuters