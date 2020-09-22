Iran records highest COVID cases in a day

Iran on Tuesday announced the highest number of cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, with 3,712 people infected in 24 hours.

“We are seeing an increase in confirmed cases, and daily hospitalisations in most of our provinces,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks. “The rate of compliance with health protocols and wearing masks is declining,” she warned. The highest case number recorded before was on June 4, when 3,574 cases were detected, according to official figures. — Agencies

