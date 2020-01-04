Iran mourns Soleimani’s death

DUBAI: Iranians young and old have thronged the streets across Iran, waving national flags and breaking into mass chants of “I am Soleimani” as they mourn the country’s top military commander, Qasem Soleimani.

But while many Iranians rally to show grief over Soleimani, regarded as the country’s second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others worry his death might push the country to war with a superpower.

Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

“I don’t feel safe anymore. He was a hero. I am not a religious or pro-regime woman,” said Shahnaz Milaninia, 61, a resident of an affluent Tehran district when contacted by Reuters.

“But I respect Soleimani. He sacrificed his life in order to protect us.”

Soleimani, 62, had dedicated his life to Iran’s national security, volunteering for the Revolutionary Guards as a young man after war with Iraq broke out in 1980s.

President Donald Trump said Soleimani was killed because he was planning imminent attacks on US personnel across the Middle East.

Khamenei promised harsh revenge and declared three days of mourning on Friday. Flags flew at half-staff in Iran and its embassies across the globe, concerts and sports events were cancelled.

Soleimani’s picture dominated the front pages of Iranian newspapers close to different parts of the political spectrum. In some the photos were arranged with a backdrop of national flag.

“We will take revenge. America should be afraid of our retaliation,” said Mojtaba Hashemi, 28, a member of the Basij in Mashhad. “He was our father. His path will continue.”

But some Iranians feared an all-out military confrontation that could destabilise a country that has faced waves of protests over economic hardships and corruption.

Retired teacher Monireh, 56, worried her son, a student at a university in Tehran, would be called up for duty. — Reuters

