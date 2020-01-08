Iran missile attacks target US forces in Iraq: Reports

Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 missiles at US targets in Iraq. The U.S. military said at least two Iraqi facilities hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel were targeted at about 1:30 a.m. (2230 GMT on Tuesday).

Iranian officials said Tehran did not want a war and its strikes concluded its response to Friday’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, a powerful general whose burial in Iran after days of mourning was completed around the same time as Iran’s missile launches.

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet that an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was underway and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.