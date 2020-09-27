Iran Guards unveil naval ballistic missile

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday unveiled a new naval ballistic missile with a potential range of over 700 kilometres, local media reported, following months of tensions with arch-enemy the United States.

The missile, dubbed “Zolfaghar Basir”, is the naval variant of the surface-to-surface Zolfaghar

ballistic missile, according to Tasnim news agency.

Its range is more than twice that of the Islamic republic’s other naval missiles, including the “Hormuz-2”, with a range of 300 kilometres, which Tehran said it successfully tested in March 2017.

Tasnim did not specify whether or not the new missile has been tested yet. Images published by Tasnim showed the Zolfaghar Basir installed on a launcher truck during the inauguration of Tehran’s National Aerospace Park on Sunday.

“This exhibition shows the comprehensive plan of the deterrent power of the (Islamic republic’s) system,” Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami said at the inauguration, according to Tasnim.

Iran’s Guards used the Zolfaghar in 2017 and 2018 against the Islamic State group in Syria in retaliation for terrorist attacks carried out in the country.

