Iran FM urges Biden to return to nuclear deal

Iran’s foreign minister urged Washington to act fast to return to the nuclear accord, pointing out that legislation passed by parliament forces the government to harden its nuclear stance if US sanctions are not eased by February 21. Mohammad Javad Zarif also referred to elections in Iran in June. If a hardline president is elected, this could further jeopardise the deal. “Time is running out for the Americans, both because of the parliament bill and the election atmosphere that will follow the Iranian New Year’’, Zarif said in an interview with Hamshahri newspaper published on Saturday. — Reuters

Related