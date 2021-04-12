Iran amid ‘severely critical’ coronavirus phase

The coronavirus pandemic has reached a “severely critical” phase in Iran, says the country’s health minister, which will only grow worse if people do not start adhering to lockdown guidelines.

Failure to follow rules about social distancing and other safety guidelines would mean that “there will be no more red zones on the map of Iran, but only black ones,” Health Minister Said Namaki told the Isna news agency. He said 257 cities are now at level red and that the number of dead and infected will most likely rise in the coming days and weeks. He said he is worried about a “death wave” as the country experiences its fourth wave of the virus. — dpa