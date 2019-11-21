IPU renews Sultanate’s membership in forum

MUSCAT: The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has renewed the Sultanate’s membership in the executive committee of the union’s Forum of Young Parliamentarians, represented by the Arab Group, during the Sultanate’s participation in the 140th General Assembly of the IPU in Doha, Qatar.

Thus, the Sultanate has retained the position, after the renewal of the membership of Dr Rayya bint Salim al Manthriya, State Council member and member of the executive committee of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians representing the Arab Group for the second time in a row. She was elected for the first time during the Sultanate’s participation in the IPU conference at its 136th session in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in April 2017.

Dr Rayya bint Salim al Manthriya has been actively involved in the activities of the forum over the past two years, represented by the Arab Group.

Forum of Young Parliamentarians was established to lead the work enhancing youth participation in parliaments and ensure that young parliamentarians play their full role in parliament proceedings.

The approval of an important IPU resolution in 2010 on promoting youth participation in the democratic process led to the establishment of the forum in 2013.

The forum is led by a 12-person council representing the six geopolitical groups who in turn elect the president every two years.

