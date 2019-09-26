IPA board reviews quality assessment project

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) held its third meeting for 2019 under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, Chairman of the IPA Board of Directors.

The IPA Board reviewed a follow up report on the implementation of the decisions taken at the previous meeting.

It also reviewed the readiness of the Institute to participate in governmental services quality assessment project by training the staff of government units on the application of scientific methodologies in assessing and measuring the quality of government services and provide the necessary advisory service to these units.

The Board discussed the future skills training project, which is one of the initiatives of the IPA Strategic Plan 20/20 and it is in line with the Oman Vision 20/40”.

The IPA Board was briefed on the progress of the new Institute’s building. Specialists from Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS) gave a presentation on the completion levels of the project as a whole and on the Institute building in particular.

The IPA Board also discussed activities of the Institute in the second half of the training year, especially with regard to specific scientific events.

The meeting was briefed on the preparatory procedures for the Arab Conference on Governance of Public Administration:

The Way to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the Arab World, which will be held on December 16-18 in cooperation between IPA, the Arab Organization for Administrative Development (ARADO) and the Oman Center for Governance and Sustainability (OCGS), with extensive international and Arab participation, arrangements and preparations for the conference.

— ONA

Related