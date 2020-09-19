Investments in Raysut Industrial City soar to RO 438m

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, SEPT 19 –

Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, visited recently Raysut Industrial City, which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). The minister was introduced to the industries based at Raysut Industrial City and discussed topics related to scientific research, innovation, and technical and vocational training.

During the meeting, Hamad bin Hamoud al Qasabi, Director- General of Raysut Industrial City informed that Raysut Industrial City has received 23 investment applications during 2020 up to the current month, of which 12 projects have already been localised in the industrial city. He added that the total volume of investments in Raysut Industrial City has exceeded RO 438 million by the end of 2019.

“The number of the workforce at the industrial city increased to 3,671 during the same year, and the number of the investing projects reached 205. Of these projects, 116 are operating, 44 are under construction and 45 have been allotted with spaces,” Al Qasabi said, adding: “The total area of Raysut Industrial City reached 3,947,024 sqm during the same period. The leased area in the industrial city is divided into industrial projects (82.7 per cent), service projects (12 per cent), residential projects (4.9 per cent), in addition to commercial projects (0.4 per cent).”

Speaking about the industrial projects operating in Raysut Industrial City, Al Qasabi elaborated there are 30 factories under the food sector which are specialised in fish freezing and canning, flour and pasta, frozen chicken, vegetable oils, drinking water packaging, biscuits, and potato chips. He added that there are 55 factories under the construction materials industry which manufacture cement products, gypsum products, pipes and tanks, packaging materials, marble, and industrial stones.

Moreover, there are three factories at Raysut Industrial City which specialise in medical products and medicines. Other sectors present at Raysut Industrial City focus on the production of agricultural fertilisers, plastic products, paper products, recycling, dry storage, commercial projects, oil and petrochemical projects, aluminium products, animal feed, and boat and shipbuilding.

During her visit to Raysut Industrial City, the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation visited Oman Pharmaceuticals Products Company, Dhofar Fisheries and Food Industries Company, and National Cable Factory

