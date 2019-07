NEW YORK: The Sultanate’s delegation, which is taking part currently in deliberations of High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in New York, headed by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) held a meeting with the Business Council for International Understanding at the HQs’ of the Sultanate’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

The meeting reviewed the most important developments related to available investment opportunities in the Sultanate. The Business Council for International Understanding was established in 1955.

It aims at providing a common ground between business and diplomacy action by promoting interaction between the government and the business community.

— ONA

