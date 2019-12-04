Investment in Oman made more easy

The launch of the “Invest in Oman” platform is an important step in promoting investments in the country. This portal complements the efforts made in the area over the years. It is a single platform for investors who want to make investments in the Sultanate of Oman and do not like to go through lengthy and complicated process for the purpose. This new platform provides all information required by them about the opportunities available in the Sultanate.

The portal managed by the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa) has comprehensive database about the projects open for investment.

This platform is a reference point for investments and it saves time and efforts of the investors who want to know the details of the opportunities in various sectors of the Oman economy. This portal would guide the investors and make their work easier. This is perhaps the first time in the Sultanate of Oman that its investment products are being presented with the ready-made licenses. This is a qualitative transformation in the management of investments in the country.

There is no doubt that the establishment of this platform or the portal will unify efforts aimed at promoting investment in the the Sultanate. This portal gives many options for the investors, particularly foreign nationals. This will be possible only through integrated data regarding the investment opportunities. Sometime, it might also have details of the economic feasibility of the projects, its expected returns and other attractions.

The platform will also be linked with the licensing authorities including the Investment Services Centre, which is responsible for clearing the procedures and licenses required by the investors. These facilities will integrate promotional and procedural efforts with each other to help investors and do away the complexities, difficult routines and complicated procedures for good. It will also help change negative views about the investment environment of the country.

One of the important tasks of this portal will be to update the data periodically and ensure that they are continuously accessible for investors. It will also provide information about the opportunities and project thrown open for investments and its further procedures followed.

These practical steps and multiple options will open wider horizons for investments in the next stage. It will be strengthened by such services as well as introduction of modern technologies which make it obligatory for various entities to complete the work of obtaining licenses and permits within a specific time frame. They would also help our international rankings and certifications in the area.

The Sultanate has emerged as a model in the provision of services to the investors. This commitment is reflected in recent initiatives taken by the government. This electronic platform would make things easy for investors, create jobs for all and bring good returns for those who would put in their money.

