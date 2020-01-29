Investcorp holds its board meeting in Oman

Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, held its Board of Directors meeting in Oman on Wednesday, marking the second time the firm has convened its Board in the Sultanate in the last two years.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, said: “Oman has always been a key market for Investcorp, and we have maintained many longstanding relationships in the Sultanate that date back to our firm’s inception.

We believe that Oman has a bright future given the strong foundation and leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, whom we mourn along with the rest of the world while expressing our deepest condolences to the Omani people. We are committed to supporting Oman’s continued growth and we are constantly exploring investment opportunities in the Sultanate, particularly for our private equity and infrastructure businesses.”

The meeting represented Investcorp’s first Board meeting in the calendar year 2020 and follows the appointment of six new independent directors to the Board in September 2019 who are international professionals with a diverse range of skills and expertise to further assist the development of the firm.

During the meeting, the Board discussed the firm’s progress executing on its growth and diversification strategy, including its expansion in Asia. The meeting also addressed opportunities and challenges across global markets as well as the promising long-term potential of Oman’s 2040 Vision.

Alardhi, concluded, “We are confident that Oman will continue to thrive over the long-term with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s leadership and as the Sultanate advances its 2040 Vision.”

Ahead of the meeting, Investcorp hosted a dinner for Board and a group of distinguished Omani business leaders. During the dinner, Alardhi reinforced Investcorp’s ongoing commitment to support the next generation of Omani business leaders through the Firm’s various initiatives to promote executive education amongst Young Omanis. These programmes include but are not limited to Investcorp’s academic partnership with IESE Business School and the Insights Forum in Bahrain in partnership with Columbia University.

Investcorp is a leading global manager of alternative investments. As at September 30, 2019, the Investcorp Group had $28.6 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers and assets subject to a non-discretionary advisory mandate where Investcorp receives fees calculated on the basis of AUM.

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has made over 185 Private Equity deals in the US, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa region and Asia, across a range of sectors including retail and consumer products, technology, business services and industrials, and more than 765 commercial and residential real estate investments in the US and Europe, for in excess of $60 billion in transaction value.

Related