Introducing Omani identity in Nottingham

The Omani Student Society participated in Nottingham Global Week, which is held annually at the University of Nottingham Trent in Nottingham. The event aims to exchange different cultures among students from different countries to create an atmosphere of harmony. Like their counterparts from other countries, Omani students participated in this event.

The participation of Omanis helped to introduce the Omani civilisational and cultural identity. visitors of the forum got acquainted with the geographical and cultural information about the Sultanate, and they were given the opportunity to experience the Omani outfit and some traditional Omani cuisine prepared by the students. The Omani section received an exceptional turnout as it was considered one of the most unique pavilions, and the audience expressed their enjoyment of the hospitality and the good treatment they received.

a visitor from the University of Nottingham Trent commented: “The Omani section was amazing, I tasted many sweets offered, and I think their traditional outfit is interesting.”

Ali al Junaibi, an organiser, said “we have represented our beloved country and highlighted the most prominent traditions and customs. Due to the huge turnout, things were about to go out of control but thanks to Allah, we did it”.

While Mohammed al Maamari commented “it was a successful event that enabled us to get introduced to different cultures. We would like to thank the university for organising this special event”.