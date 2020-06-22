Intl Yoga Day spreads message of health and wellness

Salalah: A pandemic like Covid-19 could not stop fitness enthusiasts from gathering on the occasion of International Yoga Day (June 21) and raising awareness for health and wellness,which are issues of humankind since time immemorial.

They managed the remote gathering through virtual platforms and were successful in making the practitioners understand the value Yoga, which ensures wellness of mind and body.

The Yoga session organised by the Yoga Forum of the Indian Social Club Salalah in association with the Indian Embassy and Art of Living Oman, saw inter-community participation from Oman and many other countries.

“Since the programme was available online, it was easy for the people to join and learn valuable tips from Girin Govind, Director of Art of Living International Centre, Bangalore and Deeba Menon, Yoga Coordinator, Art of Living Oman,” said PR Sreekumar, Convener ISC Yoga Forum.

Ajay Khimji, Art of Living Middle East Chairman took part in the event, which was inaugurated by ISC Salalah Chairman Manpreet Singh.